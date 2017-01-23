BRIEF-Tianjin Tianbao Infrastructure's unit receives land compensation
* Says unit receives land compensation of 450 million yuan ($65.42 million)
(Adds missing bullet)
Jan 23 Concent Holding AB (publ) :
* Signs Letter of Intent with Strago Property Holding
* Strago is to buy projects owned or subscribed for by concent which have book value of about 110 million Swedish crowns ($12.5 million)
* Strago simultaneously takes over and resolves debt in Concent of 300 million crowns which is mainly attributable to projects Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8524 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says unit receives land compensation of 450 million yuan ($65.42 million)
* Says it plans to raise up to 19 billion yuan ($2.76 billion) in share private placement to boost units' capital, replenish capital
Jan 25 Hithink Royalflush Information Network Co Ltd