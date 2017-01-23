(Adds missing bullet)

Jan 23 Concent Holding AB (publ) :

* Signs Letter of Intent with Strago Property Holding

* Strago is to buy projects owned or subscribed for by concent which have book value of about 110 million Swedish crowns ($12.5 million)

* Strago simultaneously takes over and resolves debt in Concent of 300 million crowns which is mainly attributable to projects Source text for Eikon:

