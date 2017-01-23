BRIEF-Tianjin Tianbao Infrastructure's unit receives land compensation
* Says unit receives land compensation of 450 million yuan ($65.42 million)
Jan 23 Boubyan Bank
* FY net profit 41.1 million dinars versus 35.2 million dinars year ago
* FY total operating revenue 103.3 million dinars versus 91.4 million dinars year ago
* Board recommends 6 percent cash dividend and 5 percent stock dividend for year 2016 Source: (bit.ly/2kiYNTb) Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to raise up to 19 billion yuan ($2.76 billion) in share private placement to boost units' capital, replenish capital
Jan 25 Hithink Royalflush Information Network Co Ltd