BRIEF-Hua Yang's unit acquires shares in Magna Prima for 66.6 mln rgt
Unit acquired 36 million ordinary shares in Magna Prima Berhad for a cash consideration of 66.6 million rgt
Jan 23 Mapletree Logistics Trust
* 3Q Net property income S$79.9 million versus S$74.1 million
* Q3 available distribution per unit 1.87 cents
* 3Q FY16/17 gross revenue grew 7 pct year-on-year to S$95.5 million
3Q FY16/17 gross revenue grew 7 pct year-on-year to S$95.5 million

"Leasing environment remains challenging with continued pressure on occupancy and rental rates"
MADRID, Jan 25 Banco Santander does not plan to relocate any of its employees at its British business due to Britain's planned exit from the European Union and the single market, Chairman Ana Botin said on Wednesday.
DUBAI, Jan 25 Dubai Islamic Bank is targeting loan growth of 10 to 15 percent for 2017, group Chief Executive Adnan Chilwan said on Wednesday on a conference call.