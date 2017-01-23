Jan 23 Kamada Ltd

* Kamada announces positive scientific advice response from the European Medicines Agency focused on Alpha-1 antitrypsin IV for treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease

* In process of reviewing guidance received and, following discussions with company's European Scientific Advisory Board

* Kamada Ltd- Intends to submit a clinical trial authorization (CTA) application to EMA in 2017 in order to conduct phase 2/3 study

* Kamada Ltd- Intends to conduct European Study in parallel with U.S. Study