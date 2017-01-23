Jan 23 Kamada Ltd
* Kamada announces positive scientific advice response from
the European Medicines Agency focused on Alpha-1 antitrypsin IV
for treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease
* In process of reviewing guidance received and, following
discussions with company's European Scientific Advisory Board
* Kamada Ltd- Intends to submit a clinical trial
authorization (CTA) application to EMA in 2017 in order to
conduct phase 2/3 study
* Kamada Ltd- Intends to conduct European Study in parallel
with U.S. Study
