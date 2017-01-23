Jan 23 Takson Holdings Ltd :

* Takson Holdings-discloseable transaction - formation of a joint venture company

* Takson Logistics, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into JV agreement with Xuzhou Coal Mining

* Maximum total registered capital and initial registered capital of JV company will be RMB100 million

* Takson Logistics will contribute RMB11 million of initial registered capital and Xuzhou Coal Mining will contribute RMB9 million