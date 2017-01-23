Jan 23 Emperor International HOldings Ltd :

* Emperor Intl-major Transaction - Acquisition Of The Entire Equity Interest In Two Companies Incorporated In Grand Duchy Of Luxembourg

* Consideration for deal will be approximately GBP260 million

* Purchaser, unit of co, co, seller and seller's guarantor, both being independent third parties, entered into SP agreement

* Seller is Peterson London Company Limited