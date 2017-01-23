BRIEF-Hua Yang's unit acquires shares in Magna Prima for 66.6 mln rgt
* Unit acquired 36 million ordinary shares in Magna Prima Berhad for a cash consideration of 66.6 million rgt Source text (http://bit.ly/2j3Z4x6) Further company coverage:
Jan 23 Voss Veksel og Landmandsbank ASA :
* Q4 net interest and fees income 19.6 million Norwegian crowns ($2.3 million) versus nok 18.4 million year ago
* Q4 pre-tax profit 9.0 million crowns versus 9.3 million crowns year ago
* Q4 loan losses 954,000 crowns versus 41,000 crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3832 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Unit acquired 36 million ordinary shares in Magna Prima Berhad for a cash consideration of 66.6 million rgt Source text (http://bit.ly/2j3Z4x6) Further company coverage:
MADRID, Jan 25 Banco Santander does not plan to relocate any of its employees at its British business due to Britain's planned exit from the European Union and the single market, Chairman Ana Botin said on Wednesday.
DUBAI, Jan 25 Dubai Islamic Bank is targeting loan growth of 10 to 15 percent for 2017, group Chief Executive Adnan Chilwan said on Wednesday on a conference call.