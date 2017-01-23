Jan 23 Forbes Energy Services Ltd
* Forbes commences voluntary chapter 11; files prepackaged
reorganization plan
* Says in accordance with restructuring support agreement
forbes completed solicitation of holders of senior unsecured
notes for acceptance of plan on Jan 18
* Says holders of 87.14% in principal amount of outstanding
senior unsecured voted to accept restructuring plan
* says "first day" motions are scheduled to be heard by
bankruptcy court on morning of Wednesday, January 25, 2017
* Says will continue to operate in ordinary course of
business during proceeding and has filed various "first day"
motions
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: