Jan 23 Forbes Energy Services Ltd

* Forbes commences voluntary chapter 11; files prepackaged reorganization plan

* Says in accordance with restructuring support agreement forbes completed solicitation of holders of senior unsecured notes for acceptance of plan on Jan 18

* Says holders of 87.14% in principal amount of outstanding senior unsecured voted to accept restructuring plan

* says "first day" motions are scheduled to be heard by bankruptcy court on morning of Wednesday, January 25, 2017

* Says will continue to operate in ordinary course of business during proceeding and has filed various "first day" motions