BRIEF-Hua Yang's unit acquires shares in Magna Prima for 66.6 mln rgt
* Unit acquired 36 million ordinary shares in Magna Prima Berhad for a cash consideration of 66.6 million rgt Source text (http://bit.ly/2j3Z4x6) Further company coverage:
Jan 23 UK's CMA:
* Is consulting on changes to reduce the number of mergers it investigates in smaller markets
* Proposal to raise threshold for markets generally considered as sufficiently important to justify a merger reference to above £15 million from current 10 million stg
* Proposes changing the figure for markets generally considered not sufficiently important from below £3 million to below £5 million
* The consultation is open until 13 February 2017
* Expected that the changes will reduce the number of mergers that are subject to investigations - in particular those subject to initial Phase 1 examination Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2jQ0KcN) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
MADRID, Jan 25 Banco Santander does not plan to relocate any of its employees at its British business due to Britain's planned exit from the European Union and the single market, Chairman Ana Botin said on Wednesday.
DUBAI, Jan 25 Dubai Islamic Bank is targeting loan growth of 10 to 15 percent for 2017, group Chief Executive Adnan Chilwan said on Wednesday on a conference call.