Jan 23 NQ Mobile Inc :
* NQ Mobile Inc. Enters into a non-binding letter of intent
for the sale of Fl mobile and showself and a proposed us$100
million investment
* NQ Mobile - investor group will invest US$100 million in
company by subscribing to class a common shares issued by
company at price of US$1.05 per share
* Pursuant to terms of letter co will sell all of its equity
interests in Fl mobile Jiutian Technology Co Ltd. to investor
group
* NQ Mobile Inc - private equity investment fund paid a
deposit of HK$50 million to company
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: