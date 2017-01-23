China's banking regulator issues guidelines on outbound investment
BEIJING, Jan 25 China's banking regulator issued on Wednesday guidelines to strengthen risk controls by financial institutions undertaking outbound investment.
Jan 23 Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd
* Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd says Sanjay Wadhwa has been appointed as CFO Source text - (bit.ly/2kjzlAX) Further company coverage:
BEIJING, Jan 25 China's banking regulator issued on Wednesday guidelines to strengthen risk controls by financial institutions undertaking outbound investment.
* Year ago qtrly net profit 53.1 million RGT; revenue 121.4 million RGT Source text (http://bit.ly/2joG8r8) Further company coverage:
* sale proceeds will be used for repayment of debt, acquisition opportunities, asset enhancement initiatives Source text:(http://bit.ly/2krMO9P) Further company coverage: