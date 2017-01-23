BRIEF-Sichuan Troy Information Technology expects FY 2016 net profit to increase by 10 to 40 pct
Jan 25 Sichuan Troy Information Technology Co Ltd :
Jan 23 Culture Landmark Investment Ltd
* Cheng Yang will resign as an executive director and chief executive officer
* Lei Lei will resign as an executive director and deputy chief executive officer
* Chan Wai will resign from his positions as company secretary of company and chief financial officer of company
* Cheung Hung Kwong will be appointed as company secretary of company and chief financial officer
* Says all of its 5th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed on Jan. 25
* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to decrease by 6.3 percent to 28.8 percent, or to be 38 million to 50 million yuan