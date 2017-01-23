Jan 23 Mangrove Partners Master Fund Ltd:
* Mangrove Partners Master Fund Ltd -on Jan 20, delivered to
Peabody, official committee of unsecured creditors backstop
commitment letter -sec filing
* Mangrove Partners Master Fund- Fund, certain creditors
committed to exercise subscription rights remaining unfilled at
proposed $1.8 billion equity rights offering of reorganized
Peabody
* Mangrove Partners Master Fund- price per share in rights
offering is to be determined using plan enterprise value of $6.8
billion, applying 45% discount thereto
Source text (bit.ly/2iUSYie)
