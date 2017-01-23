BRIEF-Hua Yang's unit acquires shares in Magna Prima for 66.6 mln rgt
* Unit acquired 36 million ordinary shares in Magna Prima Berhad for a cash consideration of 66.6 million rgt Source text (http://bit.ly/2j3Z4x6) Further company coverage:
Jan 23 Central Bank of India Ltd
* Says approved the proposal for premature buy-back of 9.40% perpetual bonds of INR 5 billion Source text: (bit.ly/2j4SK3e) Further company coverage:
MADRID, Jan 25 Banco Santander does not plan to relocate any of its employees at its British business due to Britain's planned exit from the European Union and the single market, Chairman Ana Botin said on Wednesday.
DUBAI, Jan 25 Dubai Islamic Bank is targeting loan growth of 10 to 15 percent for 2017, group Chief Executive Adnan Chilwan said on Wednesday on a conference call.