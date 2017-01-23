Jan 23 Terraform Global Inc
* Terraform Global announces exclusivity agreement with
Brookfield Asset Management regarding potential transaction
* Terraform Global - agreed to negotiate exclusively with
Brookfield in connection with a potential business combination
between company and Brookfield
* Terraform Global Inc - prior to entering into exclusivity
agreement, company received a revised bid letter from Brookfield
* In its letter, Brookfield proposed four possible
transactions, none of which is subject to any financing
condition
* Terraform Global Inc - has entered into a memorandum of
understanding with SunEdison
* Terraform Global - under terms, Brookfield would either
acquire 100 pct co for $4.35/share or replace sunedison as
sponsor, purchase 50.1 pct of outstanding shares for $4.25/share
* Terraform Global - co's board approved MoU upon
recommendation of independent members who do not also serve on
board of directors of Terraform Power
* Terraform Global Inc - MoU outlines potential separate
settlements of claims between SunEdison and company and
SunEdison, Terraform Power
* Terraform Global - under proposed settlement terms in MoU,
SunEdison to get 25 pct of total consideration paid to all of
company's shareholders
* Terraform Global - SunEdison MoU contains certain
non-binding proposed settlement terms to resolve complex legal
relationship between co and SunEdison
* Terraform Global - under proposed settlement terms,
SunEdison would receive consideration equal to 25 pct of total
consideration paid to co's shareholders
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: