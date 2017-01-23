Jan 23 AltaGas Ltd

* AltaGas advances its midstream strategy

* AltaGas - Entered non-binding letter of intent with a montney producer to construct a 120 Mmcf/d deep-cut natural gas processing facility

* AltaGas Ltd- Deep-cut processing facility is expected to cost approximately $100 - $110 million

* AltaGas Ltd says rail terminal are expected to cost approximately $60 - $70 million

* AltaGas Ltd- Subject to regulatory approvals, facilities are expected to be on-line in early 2019

* AltaGas Ltd -Non-binding letter of intent to also construct a natural gas liquids separation train

* Under terms of letter of intent, deep-cut processing facility will be jointly owned

* Under terms of letter of intent, NGL separation train and rail terminal will be fully owned by AltaGas