China's banking regulator issues guidelines on outbound investment
BEIJING, Jan 25 China's banking regulator issued on Wednesday guidelines to strengthen risk controls by financial institutions undertaking outbound investment.
Jan 23 Pallinghurst Resources Ltd
* Jupiter to distribute around zar150 million to pallinghurst
* With pallinghurst owning almost 20% of jupiter, we stand to receive around zar150 million from jupiter distribution-ceo
* Assuming manganese prices remain strong, i expect more to come our way later in 2017-ceo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, Jan 25 China's banking regulator issued on Wednesday guidelines to strengthen risk controls by financial institutions undertaking outbound investment.
* Year ago qtrly net profit 53.1 million RGT; revenue 121.4 million RGT Source text (http://bit.ly/2joG8r8) Further company coverage:
* sale proceeds will be used for repayment of debt, acquisition opportunities, asset enhancement initiatives Source text:(http://bit.ly/2krMO9P) Further company coverage: