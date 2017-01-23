Jan 23 BP Plc :
* BP Thunder Horse South Expansion starts up ahead of
schedule and under budget
* Deepwater Gulf Of Mexico start-up expected to add 50,000
barrels of production, marking latest major investment in U.S.
Offshore region
* Has started up thunder horse south expansion project in
deepwater Gulf Of Mexico 11 months ahead of schedule and $150
mln under budget
* Says project was completed more than 15 percent below
budget
* First new well for project tapped into highest amount of
hydrocarbon bearing sand seen to date at thunder horse field
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom)