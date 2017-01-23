Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 23 Sky Plc :
* Acquisition of majority stake in one of the UK's leading independent production companies, TRUE NORTH
* Also made investment in the UK-based television drama production company from Chris Wright and Mick Pilsworth, Chrysalis Vision Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2jJIrE3) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)