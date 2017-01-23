Jan 24 Endo International Plc :
* Endo announces agreement to resolve federal trade
commission investigation and litigation
* Endo will make no monetary payment to FTC and will dismiss
its claims in declaratory judgment actions
* Stipulated order resolves all disputes between FTC and
Endo relating to patent infringement settlements
* Stipulated order also resolves FTC's claims against Endo's
subsidiary Par Pharmaceutical Companies
* U.S. FTC filed joint motion in U.S. Court seeking entry of
a ten-year stipulated order for permanent injunction
