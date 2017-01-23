Jan 23 Orchids Paper Products Co
* Orchids Paper Products Co - on January 19, 2017, co
entered into amendment No. 3 to second amended and restated
credit agreement dated june 25,2015
* Orchids Paper Products Co- amendment, among other things,
increases amount each lender is committed to make available to
company - SEC filing
* Orchids Paper Products Co - amends terms of draw loan to
provide for additional advance amounts available to co for
acquiring or improving real estate
* Under amendment, total loan commitment was increased from
$167.2 million to $176.1 million
