UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 24 China Shun Ke Long Holdings Ltd :
* Offeror, the vendors, the guarantor and Shun Ao entered into the sale and purchase agreement
* Deal for a consideration of HK$640.3 million
* Offeror has agreed to purchase the sale shares, representing approximately 55.80% of entire issued share capital of co
* Offeror is CCOOP International; Golden Prime, Xing Nong, Jian Nong are the vendors; Lao Songsheng, as guarantor for the deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources