Jan 24 China Shun Ke Long Holdings Ltd :

* Offeror, the vendors, the guarantor and Shun Ao entered into the sale and purchase agreement

* Deal for a consideration of HK$640.3 million

* Offeror has agreed to purchase the sale shares, representing approximately 55.80% of entire issued share capital of co

* Offeror is CCOOP International; Golden Prime, Xing Nong, Jian Nong are the vendors; Lao Songsheng, as guarantor for the deal