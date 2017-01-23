Jan 23 Polytec Holding Ag

* In 2016 financial year Polytec Holding improved its sales revenues by around 4 pct to 650 million euros ($697.71 million)

* FY provisional EBITDA amounted to approximately 80 million euros. This corresponds with an increase over preceding year of some 20 million euros

* FY EBIT was up by some 40 pct at 52 million euros, which represents an EBIT margin of around 8 pct

* During 2016 financial year net debt was cut from 99 million euros as at Dec. 31, 2015 to approximately 70 million euros as at Dec. 31, 2016