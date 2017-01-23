BRIEF-Tianda Pharmaceuticals says Fang Wen Quan has been appointed as managing director
* Shi Shaobin has discontinued to act as managing director of co
Jan 23 Visiomed Group SA :
* And Mobile Doctors 24-7 International to launch first 24/7 connected healthcare solution to empower consumers and payers in the Middle East and Africa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it sees 2016 net profit up 15-30 percent from 534.9 million yuan ($77.75 million) a year ago
Jan 25 Zhejiang Garden Bio-chemical High-tech Co Ltd :