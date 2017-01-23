Jan 23 Nikkei:

* Operating profit margins on three of Honda Motor's best-selling late-model vehicles are on pace to climb back above 7% - Nikkei

* Honda's new Civic's operating margin apparently topped 7% in the April-September half of the current financial year - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2kkrmiZ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)