FOREX-Aussie slumps, U.S. dollar struggles for traction
* Aussie falls almost 1 percent after disappointing inflation data
Jan 23 Source: Fitch
* Fitch rates Oregon's $523MM GO bonds 'AA+'; outlook stable
* Fitch on Oregon says on a combined basis, burden of state's net tax-supported debt and unfunded pension obligations is below median for u.s. States
* Fitch - Oregon's 'AA+' rating,stable outlook reflect strong control over revenues and spending, low liabilities
* Fitch on Oregon - as with most states, Medicaid remains a key expense driver but one that Fitch expects to remain manageable
* Fitch on Oregon says Spending growth, absent policy actions, will be ahead of revenue growth driven by Medicaid, requiring budget measures to ensure ongoing balance Source text for Eikon:
* Aussie falls almost 1 percent after disappointing inflation data
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
OSLO, Jan 25 Norway's $885-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, can again invest in U.S. defence contractor Raytheon as the firm is no longer involved in the production of cluster munitions, the Norwegian central bank said on Wednesday.