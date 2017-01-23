Sterling steadies after Supreme Court turbulence
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
Jan 23 Sera Prognostics Inc:
* Sera Prognostics Inc files to say it raised about $23 million in equity financing from total offering of $45 million - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2jUygig)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
OSLO, Jan 25 Norway's $885-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, can again invest in U.S. defence contractor Raytheon as the firm is no longer involved in the production of cluster munitions, the Norwegian central bank said on Wednesday.
BERLIN, Jan 25 German business morale fell unexpectedly in January, hitting its lowest level since September, a survey showed on Wednesday, in a sign that company executives were less upbeat about the growth prospects of Europe's largest economy at the start of 2017.