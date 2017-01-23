BRIEF-Tianda Pharmaceuticals says Fang Wen Quan has been appointed as managing director
* Shi Shaobin has discontinued to act as managing director of co
Jan 23 Therabron Therapeutics
* Receives orphan drug designation in the European Union for CG367, indicated for the treatment of bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome
* Therabron Therapeutics says CG100 has also been granted orphan drug designation by both U.S. Food & Drug Administration and EMA Source text for Eikon:
* Says it sees 2016 net profit up 15-30 percent from 534.9 million yuan ($77.75 million) a year ago
