Jan 23 LogMeIn Inc

* Co, Citrix expect additional time required to obtain approval of CPUC for transfer of control of Getgo Communications, Grasshopper Group

* Co, Citrix also expect additional time will be required to obtain HPUC approval for transfer of control of Grasshopper Group- SEC filing

* Delay in obtaining approval of CPUC and HPUC for transfer of control of regulated subsidiaries is not expected to delay closing of merger