Jan 24 Ascott Residence Trust :

* Revenue for FY 2016 increased 13% to S$475.6 million

* FY gross profit S$ 222.2 million vs S$ 204.6 million

* FY distribution per unit increases 4% to 8.27 cents

* "Actively seeking accretive acquisitions in gateway cities in markets such as Australia, Japan, Europe and U.S."