Jan 24 Shui On Land Ltd
* Discloseable Transaction - investment in a joint venture
* Ccompany and CITIC respectively shall make further
investments in Hua Xia rising for funding acquisition
* Hua Xia rising made a successful bid for land offered for
sale by wuhan land bureau
* Amount of investment by company is expected to be
approximately rmb1.410 billion
* Investment will be used for funding acquisition by Hua Xia
rising, which is in line with business strategy of group
