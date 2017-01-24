Jan 24 Hunter Hall Global Value Ltd
* response to Wilson Asset Management letter of 18 january
2017
* "hhv board does not agree with a number of assertions made
in wam letter of 18 Jan and certain comments made by Wilson in
letter"
* board of HHV firmly believes that the buy back proposed by
wam is not in the best interests of hhv shareholders
* Hunter hall global value says there is no 'corporate
governance crisis', as asserted in WAM letter, caused by hall's
resignation as a director
* believes there is sufficient liquidity in hhv shares at
acceptable share prices for HHV shareholders to exit hhv
shareholding
* for buy back to be fair for shareholders, it would require
total hhv portfolio to be liquidated to fairly determine nta
* wam's claim regarding the long-term performance of HHV
shares is not correct
