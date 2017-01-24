Jan 24 Aryzta AG

* Aryzta announces that following a review of five months of trading ending December 2016, the underlying fully diluted eps is tracking c. 20 pct behind prior year.

* H1 underlying fully diluted EPS c. 20 pct lower than expected, with a similar impact on full year

* The underperformance is due largely to North American weakness compounding the already anticipated weakness in europe due to the ongoing German bakery commissioning and the impact of Brexit

* Underlying revenue growth in North America is tracking lower in Q2 than Q1

* Board is reviewing its investment strategy as it relates to its joint ventures and the chairman will engage directly with shareholders to understand their perspectives on this important issue

* Otis Spunkmeyer branded strategy has triggered co-pack volume losses earlier than anticipated

* This resulted in significant negative operating leverage at the Cloverhill facility