UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 24 Aryzta AG
* Aryzta announces that following a review of five months of trading ending December 2016, the underlying fully diluted eps is tracking c. 20 pct behind prior year.
* H1 underlying fully diluted EPS c. 20 pct lower than expected, with a similar impact on full year
* The underperformance is due largely to North American weakness compounding the already anticipated weakness in europe due to the ongoing German bakery commissioning and the impact of Brexit
* Underlying revenue growth in North America is tracking lower in Q2 than Q1
* Board is reviewing its investment strategy as it relates to its joint ventures and the chairman will engage directly with shareholders to understand their perspectives on this important issue
* Otis Spunkmeyer branded strategy has triggered co-pack volume losses earlier than anticipated
* This resulted in significant negative operating leverage at the Cloverhill facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources