Jan 24 X5 Retail Group NV says:
* Q4 net retail sales increased 27.5 percent to 291.3
billion roubles ($4.92 billion);
* Q4 like-for-like sales rose 7.5 percent year on year with
traffic rising 1.8 percent and basket up 5.6 percent;
* Full-year 2016 net retail sales increased 27.5 percent to
1.03 trillion roubles;
* Full-year 2016 like-for-like sales rose 7.7 percent year
on year with traffic up 2.5 percent and basket up 5.0 percent;
* Opened 2,167 stores (net) in 2016, of which 613 in Q4
alone.
($1 = 59.2600 roubles)
