Jan 24 Enquest Plc

* Says final reported 2016 unit opex is expected to be around lower end of latest full year guidance range of $25/bbl to $27/bbl

* Says production averaged 39,751 boepd in 2016, up 8.7 pct on 2015, with production in UK North Sea up 11.3 pct

* Says reported 2016 cash capex is also expected to be around lower end of range, of $620 million to $670 million

* Says production in 2017 is expected to average in range of 45,000 boepd to 51,000 boepd for full year and will be dependent on timing of Kraken first oil

* Says is on course to further reduce average unit opex, in 2017 in range of $21/bbl to 25/bbl including Kraken production

* Says cash capital expenditure will reduce in 2017 and is expected to be in range $375 million to $425 million

* Says has agreed to buy from BP an initial 25 pct interest in the Magnus oil field as well as a 3.0 pct interest in the Sullom Voe oil terminal and supply facility, 9.0 pct of the Northern Leg Gas Pipeline and 3.8 pct of the Ninian Pipeline System Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)