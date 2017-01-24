UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 24 Kernel Holding SA :
* PZU Fundusz Inwestycyjny Otwarty Parasolowy, PZU Specjalistyczny Fundusz Inwestycyjny Otwarty Globalnych Inwestycji, PZU Specjalistyczny Fundusz Inwestycyjny Otwarty Universum, PZU Fundusz Inwestycyjny Zamkniety Akcji Focus, PZU Fundusz Inwestycyjny Zamkniety Dynamiczny (TFI PZU Funds) increase their stake in the company to 10.10 pct from 5.17 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources