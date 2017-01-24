Jan 24 Bt Group Plc
* Update on investigation into BT's italian business and on
BT group outlook
* BT previously announced on 27 october 2016 that an initial
internal investigation of accounting practices in its italian
business had identified certain historical accounting errors
* These investigations have revealed that extent and
complexity of inappropriate behaviour in italian business were
far greater than previously identified
* Adjustments identified have increased from £145m announced
in our half-year update to a total of around £530m.
* Expect matters described above to result in a reduction in
our q3 adjusted revenue and adjusted ebitda of around £120m,
* Improper behaviour in our Italian business is an extremely
serious matter
* We suspended a number of bt italy's senior management team
who have now left business.
