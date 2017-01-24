Jan 24 Enquest Plc

* Acquisition of 25% of magnus oil field enquest to take over operatorship of magnus, sullom voe terminal and associated infrastructure with no cash outlay

* Consideration for these interests is $85 million

* Enquest has an option to acquire remaining 75% of magnus and bp's interest in associated infrastructure

* Enquest also has option to receive $50 million from bp in exchange for undertaking management of physical decommissioning activities for thistle and deveron Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)