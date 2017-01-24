Jan 24 Enquest Plc
* Acquisition of 25% of magnus oil field enquest to take
over operatorship of magnus, sullom voe terminal and associated
infrastructure with no cash outlay
* Consideration for these interests is $85 million
* Enquest has an option to acquire remaining 75% of magnus
and bp's interest in associated infrastructure
* Enquest also has option to receive $50 million from bp in
exchange for undertaking management of physical decommissioning
activities for thistle and deveron
