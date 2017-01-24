Jan 24 Avi Ltd :

* Group revenue for first semester of financial year was 11.6 pct higher

* Overall performance by Avi's fashion brands for semester was sound in context of difficult trading environment

* Consolidated headline earnings per share for six months ended Dec. 31, 2016 are expected to increase by between 7 pct and 9 pct