Jan 24 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Says EMA grants accelerated assessment for Abbvie's investigational HCV Regimen Of Glecaprevir/Pibrentasvir

* Says if approved, Abbvie's G/P regimen could become available for marketing in European Union in second half of 2017

* Says Abbvie also announced they remain on track to submit a new drug application for G/P in Japan in Q1 2017

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: