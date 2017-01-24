UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 24 Gobarto SA (Gobarto) :
* PZU Fundusz Inwestycyjny Otwarty Parasolowy, PZU Specjalistyczny Fundusz Inwestycyjny Otwarty Globalnych Inwestycji, PZU Specjalistyczny Fundusz Inwestycyjny Otwarty Universum, PZU Fundusz Inwestycyjny Zamkniety Akcji Focus (TFI PZU Funds) sell their remaining 9.42 pct stake in the company under Cedrob SA tender offer
* Tender offer for Gobarto shares was announced in Nov. 2016
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources