Jan 24 Moody's:
* Moody's: Pressure on Tunisian banks to remain amid
significant asset risk and challenging operating conditions
* Moody's on Tunisian banks: Expect non-performing loans to
remain at high levels - at around 17% of gross loans at the end
of 2016
* Moody's: Modest recovery in 2017 will be driven by mining
and energy sectors, some stabilisation in tourism, and renewed
investment support
* Moody's on Tunisian banks - "In 2017, we also expect
banks' profitability to stagnate, with a return on assets at
around 0.9%"
Source text for Eikon: