Jan 24 L&T Finance Holdings Ltd :
* Dec quarter consol net profit 2.71 billion rupees
* Dec quarter consol income from operations 20.94 billion
rupees
* Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 2.12
billion rupees; consol income from operations was 18.20 billion
rupees
* Says demonetization impacted the collections in the
quarter
* Says impacted collections in the quarter especially in
microfinance and farm businesses
* Reported GNPA has reduced by 12 bps considering the
dispensation given by RBI
* In investment management business, average assets under
management for quarter grew by 40 percent to 351.91 billion
rupees in Q3FY17
