Jan 24 Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd

* Dec quarter consol net profit 117.3 million rupees

* Dec quarter consol total income from operations 17.35 bln rupees

* Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 964.3 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 15.84 billion rupees

* Liquidity crunch in F17 Q3 impacted business and recoveries which led to temporary increase in over dues

* Expect situation to improve and customers to regularise their account in forthcoming quarters