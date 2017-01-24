Jan 24 Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services
Ltd
* Dec quarter consol net profit 117.3 million rupees
* Dec quarter consol total income from operations 17.35 bln
rupees
* Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 964.3
million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from
operations was 15.84 billion rupees
* Liquidity crunch in F17 Q3 impacted business and
recoveries which led to temporary increase in over dues
* Expect situation to improve and customers to regularise
their account in forthcoming quarters
