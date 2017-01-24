Jan 24 Cab Cakaran Corporation Bhd

* Executed a letter to terminate the proposed acquisition of SLSB assets with SLSB

* Refers to announcement on proposed acquisitions by co of assets of Farms Best Food, Sinmah Breeders And Sinmah Livestocks

* SLSB has refunded the SLSB earnest deposit of 1.5 million RGT to Cab