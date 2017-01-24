Jan 24 Koninklijke Philips NV :

* Size of external defibrillator business less than 200 million euros ($214.7 million) and part of the discussion is less than half of that business - conf call

* On external defibrillator business/US: Impact in 2017 of past inspections - conf call

* On external defibrillator business/US: There is no impact in the Q4 results - conf call

* On external defibrillator business/US: At this time it's business as usual, cannot give an estimate of the impact on the business - conf call

* On external defibrillator business/US: most of the past inspections happened before 2015 - conf call

* On external defibrillator business/US: "It is a little bump in the road that we need to deal with" - conf call

* Believes imperative to introduce ACA in US (Obamacare) in 2009 are still at work - conf call

* Believes continues to be well-positioned in the US healthcare market even with all uncertainty surrounding the ACA - conf call

* Has not seen changes on order behavior in the us market so far (after US elections) - conf call

* Expects global market growth in healthcare to be in low single digit range over 2017 - conf call

* On margin guidance: remains committed to about 100 BPS/year, also for 2017, meaning it will compensate for the impact of us FDA/DOJ situation - conf call