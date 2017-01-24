EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Jan 24 Ajanta Pharma Ltd
* Dec quarter consol net profit 1.43 billion rupees versus profit 1.14 billion rupees year ago
* Says external factors in emerging markets continue to pose challenges resulting in sub-optimal business
* Dec quarter consol total income from operations 5.33 billion rupees versus 4.77 billion rupees year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2jlOAYd) Further company coverage:
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: