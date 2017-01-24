UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 24 Baoxin Auto Group Ltd
* Unit entered into sale and leaseback framework agreement
* Pursuant to sale and leaseback framework agreement, all trust leasing shall sell to dingxin leasing vehicles owned by all trust leasing
* Agreement's sale price will be funded by dingxin leasing's internal resources and its bank loans
* Unit Dingxin Leasing, and All Trust Leasing, an indirect unit of cga, entered into sale and leaseback framework agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources