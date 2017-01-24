(Corrects headline to "... expects increase in FY profit", from "... issues profit warning")

Jan 24 Hop Hing Group :

* Expects to record an increase of not less than 80% in its consolidated profit attributable to shareholders of company for year ended 31 December 2016

* Expected results due as in 2016 group operated in business environment full of challenges as a result of sluggish Chinese economy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: