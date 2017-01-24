UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 24 Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc :
* As at expiration deadline, co had received valid tenders for 64.95 million stg in aggregate nominal amount of 2018 notes
* At expiration deadline, co had received valid tenders for 167,105,000 euros in aggregate nominal amount of 2020
* It expects to set final 2018 notes and 2020 notes acceptance amount at 208,720,971.35 stg
* Says at expiration deadline, co had received valid tenders for 123,554,000 stg in aggregate nominal amount of 2026 notes
* It expects to set final 2026 notes acceptance amount at 0 stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources